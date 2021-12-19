UPDATE: Tillman Bridge opened following police activity

UPDATE: Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam is back open following a brief closure Sunday night. Both northbound and southbound lanes are open to traffic.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge which is just over the Nevada state line is closed due to law enforcement activity.
According to a tweet from Nevada State Police, Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam is closed in both directions.
No other details were immediately available.
There’s no estimated time for it to reopen.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.