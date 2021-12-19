UPDATE: Tillman Bridge opened following police activity

UPDATE: Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam is back open following a brief closure Sunday night. Both northbound and southbound lanes are open to traffic.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge which is just over the Nevada state line is closed due to law enforcement activity.

According to a tweet from Nevada State Police, Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam is closed in both directions.

#TrafficAlert I11/Tillman Bridge shut down in both directions due to police activity. Avoid the area if possible. #DriveSafe #NvStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 20, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

There’s no estimated time for it to reopen.

*UPDATE* The Pat Tillman Bridge (just over the Nevada state line) is closed due to the law-enforcement situation. There's no estimated time for it to reopen.



Check your route before heading out with the ADOT Alerts and AZ 511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#aztraffic #Nevada https://t.co/j1KsuO3SGY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 20, 2021

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.