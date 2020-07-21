TikTok plans to create 10K US jobs

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. (AP Photo/File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The social media application, TikTok, says it plans to create 10,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next three years.

TikTok said it’s already tripled its U.S. workforce this year.

The new jobs will be based in California, Texas, Florida and New York, and will include sales, content moderation, engineering and customer support.

The announcement comes as the company faces a rising tide of criticism over its handling of user data and its ties to China through its parent company, Bytedance.

It’s part of a wider game of defense the company has been playing to meet allegations by policymakers that it poses a national security risk.

Some U.S. lawmakers worry the company’s user data could ultimately find its way to the Chinese government.

TikTok has said it stores its U.S. user data domestically and on backups in Singapore.

It recently hired an American CEO and is considering a corporate restructuring.