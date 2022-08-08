How much you'll pay will depend on how much you use under new tiers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third less water for golf courses and tiered rates for residential customers are on the horizon for Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) customers.

Citing critical water levels at Lake Mead, which supplies 90% of the valley’s water, the water district is mailing out postcards to homes with information and the opportunity to provide feedback before the process begins. An Oct. 4 public hearing is planned, and the new rate structure would begin Jan. 1, 2023.

The reduction for golf courses — any course that uses water provided by LVVWD — follows a May resolution to reduce golf course water budgets from 6.3 acre-feet per year to 4.0 acre-feet per year per irrigated acre before surcharges kick in. That’s expected to save 2,586 acre-feet per year by the year 2035.

But closer to home, residents might want to get out their calculator and their water bill to figure out how changes are going to affect monthly water costs. In addition to knowing the rate you’ll be charged, you’ll need to know the size of the water meter on your house. And how much water you’re currently using per month. A web page on how to read your water bill will help navigate all the information.

If you live in Henderson, North Las Vegas or Boulder City, your water bill doesn’t come from LVVWD.

The higher rates are characterized as “incentives” by the water district.

The table below shows some examples that will give you a better idea of how the cost could go up.

LVVWD is proposing four tiers. The more water you use, the more you will pay

The water use allowed under each tier changes seasonally, and a surcharge of $9 per 1,000 gallons begins if more water is consumed.

For summer, May-August, the threshold is at its highest -- 28,000 gallons. For fall (September-October), the threshold is 26,000 gallons. For winter (November-February), the threshold is 14,000 gallons. And in Spring (March-April), it's at 16,000 gallons.

Important dates:

Sept. 6, 2022 - LVVWD Board considers business impact statement

LVVWD Board considers business impact statement Oct. 4, 2022 - LVVWD Board holds a public hearing on proposed rates

LVVWD Board holds a public hearing on proposed rates Jan. 1, 2023 - New rates are implemented, if approved by LVVWD Board

Responses to the proposed changes must be provided by 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23. Send responses to:

Las Vegas Valley Water District

1001 S. Valley View Boulevard, M/S #760

Las Vegas, NV 89153

Attention: Jordan Bunker

Call 702-258-7296

Or, by email to LVVWD-BIS@lvvwd.com

Responses to the rates for golf courses must be provided by 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24. Responses should be sent to:

Las Vegas Valley Water District

1001 S. Valley View Boulevard, M/S #760

Las Vegas, NV 89153

Attention: Jason Bailey

Call 702-822-8630

Or, by email to LVVWD-BIS@lvvwd.com