Tickets on sale for ‘Live’ is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets go on sale Thursday morning for a popular festival held yearly in downtown Las Vegas. Life is Beautiful organizers say “Live” is Beautiful will take place Sept. 17-19.

The three-day music, arts, culinary and comedy festival is usually held each fall in downtown Las Vegas, but organizers had to forego its outdoor festival format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s return is a welcome sign for local entertainers who are looking forward to the full return of live entertainment.

Early bird tickets for the September festival go on sale at 10 a.m. The line up hasn’t been announced yet but there is a “Predict the Lineup” contest where they want you to share your prediction and be entered for a chance to win two VIP tickets.

“Hearing a lot of just sentiment from visitors who come into town it’s, you know, I want to go to Vegas but it just doesn’t feel the same. The faster we can get entertainment up and running, we’ll start filling in the voids that the tourists, the travelers, the visitors coming here feel like they’re missing,” said CEO Greg Chase, Experience Strategy Associates

EDC, or the Electric Daisy Carnival, is also returning to Las Vegas. The concert is slated to take place in May.