Tickets on sale for 24th Annual North Las Vegas State of the City address

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you want to know what’s in store for the future of your city? Are you searching for a forum to share your ideas? Look no further: tickets are on sale for the 24th Annual North Las Vegas State of the City address.

Mayor John Lee and City Council will gather in the Dallas Ballroom of Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for the event. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with pre-event networking, and the program begins at noon.

Tickets are available for individuals at $45 each or $450 for a table of 10. If you don’t have a chance to purchase ahead of time, a limited number of tickets will be sold at the door. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to a North Las Vegas charity.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.