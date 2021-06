LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 20: Manny Pacquiao gets ready for the start of his WBA welterweight title fight against Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets for the highly-anticipated welterweight showdown between eight-division world champion Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and unified WBC/IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. go on sale Friday, June 25.

The two will meet in a championship showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21. Tickets to the live event will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. (PT) and can be purchased through the T-Mobile or Axs.com.