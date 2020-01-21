Tickets for Super Bowl 54 could be most expensive ever

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(CNN) — Ticket prices to Super Bowl 54 in Miami could be the most expensive ever. The highly anticipated match-up is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

At last check on Tuesday, the least expensive ticket on SeatGeek was around $4,400. The most expensive was over $24,000 for one ticket.

This Super Bowl will be the Chiefs’ first trip to NFL’s championship game in 50 years. The last time the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl was in 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in franchise history, with the most recent win in 1995.

SUPER BOWL BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 5️⃣0️⃣ YEARS! pic.twitter.com/BzBXHWGvuQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Super Bowl 54 will air live on Fox on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.