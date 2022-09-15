LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Northern Railway Museum began selling tickets for the 2023 “Sunset, Stars, and Champagne Rides” on Thursday after tickets were sold out for the “Great Basin Star Train” rides.

The rides take place in Ely’s Steptoe Valley and are meant to be a tour of the constellations following a western sunset viewing.

“Passengers hop aboard a vintage train pulled by one of the NNRY’s antique, diesel locomotives for an excursion into the Steptoe Valley. Riders can enjoy a panoramic view of the sunset, along with a glass of sparkling champagne. On the return trip, the stars start to come out and illuminate some of the darkest skies in the continental U.S.,” said a statement from the NNRY.

The rides will take place on some Saturday and Thursday evenings.

