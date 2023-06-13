LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Individual tickets for the first four shows in the Smith Center’s 2023-2024 Broadway season go on sale this Friday.

The first four shows in the Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series are Beetlejuice, Les Misérables, Ain’t Too Proud, and Chicago. Single ticket sales for all of those shows will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

The 2023-2024 season will start on August 29. The dates for the first four shows are as follows:

Beetlejuice – Tuesday, August 29 through Sunday, September 3

Les Misérables – Tuesday, September 12 through Sunday, September 17

Ain’t Too Proud – Tuesday, October 10 through Sunday, October 15

Chicago – Tuesday, January 16, 2024 through Sunday, January 21, 2024

Beetlejuice. Source: The Smith Center

Les Misérables. Source: The Smith Center

Ain’t Too Proud. Source: The Smith Center

Chicago. Source: The Smith Center

For more information on the shows and to purchase tickets, visit The Smith Center Broadway website or call 702-749-2000.

Box office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional on-sale dates for single tickets to other shows included in the 2023-2024 season will be announced at a later date.