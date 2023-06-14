LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets went on sale to the public for the Discover NHL Winter Classic at 10 a.m. Wednesday, about 14 hours after the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights will go up against the Seattle Kraken in the winter classic which will take place on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Shortly after the tickets began selling at 10 a.m., prices start around $240 with some seats listed for thousands of dollars. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, which is the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

The VGK and Seattle Kraken are the NHL’s two most recent franchise additions. The Discover NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year. The game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle at the home of the Seattle Mariners.