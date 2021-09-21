Ticket prices fall ahead of busy sports weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas will welcome thousands of sports fans in one of the busiest weekends ever for sports in Southern Nevada. The NFL, NHL, NASCAR, UFC, and more will all hold major events across the valley, bringing a big economic boost to the Las Vegas economy.

With so many events, fans are finding a bit of a break at the box office as ticket prices drop. Ticket brokers say this weekend is a good opportunity to take in professional sports without breaking the bank.

“We love sports. We have a very competitive nature in our family,” said Sonia PetKewich, a 20-year Vegas resident with three children between the ages of 11 and 15. “It’s a great way to spend quality time with family and it’s a great way to build memories.”

But PetKewich said going to sporting events as a family of five can be very expensive. But some sports fans could land deals this weekend.

Tony Baptist, vice-president of operations at LasVegasTickets.com said a flurry of events is driving down prices. The Vegas Golden Knights preseason game is cheaper than a regular season game, with tickets as low as $30.

Even typically sky-high NFL prices are lower. With nagging injuries for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, Vivid Seats has tickets at Allegiant Stadium Sunday starting around $160.

“Pricing for the events is all going to vary based on certain factors going into as far as who’s the team that they’re playing, what’s going on with the players, and what the game means,” said Baptist.