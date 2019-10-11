Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Michael landfall

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) —Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael hitting the Florida panhandle. It was blamed for 16 deaths and $25 billion in damage.
Slow insurance payments and government red tape have made recovery efforts frustrating for some, but FEMA officials say they are on the ground now and don’t plan on leaving the area until the job is done. Right now, they have crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance and legal aid services set up.
“Those resources aren’t always initially, immediately available and so disaster case management will help individuals find those additional resources,” said Chris Smith — FEMA spokesperson.
While the process has been slow, some of the hardest hit cities say they are starting to turn the corner.