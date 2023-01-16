LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley from the southwest near Sandy Valley to the northeast near Nellis Air Force Base. There are also reports of 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning.

The severe weather led to the closure of Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop for the remainder of the day.

The winter storm warning remains in effect through Tuesday. It’s expected to bring eight to 14 inches of fresh snow to the Spring Mountains. Saturday’s storm dropped 18 inches of snow. Chains or snow tires are required on Mt. Charleston and at Lee Canyon and impacts anyone traveling on State Routes 156, 157 and 158.

There is also a high wind alert for vehicles over 9 feet on U.S. 93 near Boulder City and I-11.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, 0.18 inches of rain had fallen across the valley.

Since the start of January, precipitation levels around the valley are ahead of normal. Las Vegas averages 0.56 inches of precipitation in January, and some gauges monitored by the Regional Flood Control District are already ahead of that.

Since Jan. 1: