LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thunderstorms are moving through southern Nevada from Arizona. The storms are dumping rain in the Spring Mountains, on Mount Charleston, and around the valley which impacts morning traffic.

Around 6:45 a.m., Nevada State Police were reporting at least 14 crashes around the valley.

There is currently a flash flood warning in effect for northwestern Arizona, Lake Mohave, Cottonwood Cove, and the campground, Boulder City, Dolan Springs, and Willow Beach. The rain has been very heavy between U.S. 95 and U.S. 93.

The rain is expected to stop for much of the day and return in the late afternoon or evening.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the mid-week. The high temperatures will stay in the low 90s until the weekend.