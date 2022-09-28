LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.

The storm is impacting the south and southeast parts of the valley — from Boulder City to Henderson — with rain, lightning, and wind. It is especially intense along U.S. 95 south of Boulder City and motorists should be cautious.

Already the southeast valley has received a quarter inch of rain.

Storm cells are also appearing from Summerlin to Centennial Hills in the northwest valley.

The storms moved into the valley from northwest Arizona and are expected to weaken as the morning progresses but could reignite later in the day. Check here for the latest update.

