LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain, wind, lightning, and thunder hit the north end of Las Vegas valley Thursday evening.
An 8 News Now viewer sent in a video after lightning hit a tree in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Clayton and Washburn.
A storm cell over the Sheep Range managed to create some storms in the north part of the valley just after 7 p.m.
A flood advisory was issued for the Las Vegas Valley until 12:15 a.m. Hazards include heavy rain, nuisance flooding, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service of Las Vegas.
8 News Now viewers were quick to send in pictures and videos of rainy weather early Thursday evening.
