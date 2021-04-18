Thunderbirds to resume Las Vegas arrival flyovers Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tradition that was beloved throughout the height of the pandemic is coming back for another season.

The Thunderbirds kicked off their 2021 show season at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida this weekend. Now they are set to return to Las Vegas Monday, April 19.

The Thunderbirds will be conducting the first of many “Thunderbirds Arrival” flyovers of the Las Vegas valley. Officials say this will continue for all shows outside city limits for the 2021 show season.

The Thunderbirds will be using the same returning routes they used last year.

On Monday, April 19, the Thunderbirds will be using the East Route, shown above.

Officials say the Thunderbirds will be passing through between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., but no exact time was given. The plans are subject to change, based on weather or other delays during the six-hour return flight from Cocoa Beach, Fla.

For more updates on the Thunderbirds’ plans throughout their 2021 season, follow their Twitter account.