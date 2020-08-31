Thunderbirds to incorporate Las Vegas valley flyovers when returning from shows starting Monday

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE (KLAS) — Starting Monday, residents across the Las Vegas valley will have a chance to get a glimpse of the “Thunderbirds” in action! The squadron will start flying over the Las Vegas valley during their return to Nellis Air Force Base from air shows outside the city limits.

The first return flyover will be Monday, August 31 at around 12:10 p.m.

Most flyovers will occur on Mondays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. They will feature six to eight F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in formation at approximately 400 miles per hour. The squadron will be flying at very low altitudes, between 500-1000 feet above ground.

The Thunderbirds will use one of the following flight paths for their return to Nellis Air Force Base:

• South Arrival Route: the formation will start flying at low altitudes at South Point Casino before soaring eastbound down the Las Vegas strip into North Las Vegas and landing at Nellis Air Force Base. This flyover will last approximately 2 minutes.

• East Arrival Route: the formation will start flying at low altitudes at Fiesta Station and head west before turning right at the South Point Casino. Then, it will soar eastbound down the Las Vegas strip into North Las Vegas and land at Nellis Air Force Base. This flyover will last approximately 4 and 1/2 minutes.

• West Arrival Route: the formation will start flying at low altitudes over downtown Summerlin and head south past Ikea before turning left at the South Point Casino. Then, it will soar eastbound down the Las Vegas strip into North Las Vegas and land at Nellis Air Force Base. This flyover will last approximately 3 and 1/2 minutes.

Which route the Thunderbirds will use each time will vary based on air traffic, weather and other factors. Residents can expect to see white, non-hazardous smoke coming from the aircrafts and will hear a loud noise as they pass overhead.

For the flyover on Monday, August 31, the Thunderbirds will use the west arrival route.

For more updates from the Thunderbirds, follow their Facebook and Twitter accounts.