Thunderbirds perform Central Texas flyover to salute frontline COVID-19 responders

Here’s the fly plan for the Air Force Thunderburds “Operation America Strong” flyover Wednesday. They are scheduled to start at 2:40 p.m. (Map courtesy of the Air Force Thunderbirds)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are performing Texas flyovers on May 13 to salute frontline COVID-19 responders. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly over Central Texas on Wednesday, all the way from Georgetown to Kyle with big loops over Austin.

1:40 PM: Thunderbirds showed a gesture of appreciation as they flew over Central Texas. Watch the full video below.

12:20 PM: The Thunderbirds flyover was delayed by one hour due to inclement weather, the Air Force announced. They then flew over Austin, Texas. Watch the full video below.

This is a breaking news update. Below is our original story

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover of Central Texas on Wednesday, all the way from Georgetown to Kyle with big loops over Austin.

Leander, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Lakeway, Buda, Kyle and San Marcos are all in the flight plan, as well.

The flyover is part of “Operation America Strong.” It starts at 2:40 p.m.

The Thunderbirds were originally scheduled to buzz over the city on Tuesday, but stormy weather in the area necessitated the switch. It was a good thing too since tornadoes ended up being part of that stormy Tuesday weather.

Check out the flight plan the Thunderbirds released Tuesday afternoon:

The team will start its Texas flyover in San Antonio at 1:20 p.m., and it’s expected to last about 30 minutes. They’ll make their way north to the Austin area and spend about 25 minutes over the city.

“Operation America Strong,” features the Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying over U.S. cities to honor health care and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s been going on since late April.

A joint flyover with the two teams was scheduled for Austin, but after several scheduling changes that included just a Blue Angels flyover, to then none at all, it has turned into the current plan with the Thunderbirds coming to town.

The Blue Angels flew over Houston and DFW on May 6.