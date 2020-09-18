Thunderbirds to fly over Allegiant Stadium for Raiders opener

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform the “Diamond pass and review” at Travis AFB, California on July 30, 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt Richard Rose Jr.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The US Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Allegiant Stadium during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders play on Monday night.

The roar of six F-16 Fighting Falcons is expected to be timed to the end of “The Star Spangled Banner” at about 5:15 p.m.

The Raiders play the New Orleans Saints in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium. The game will also feature a halftime performance by The Killers.

“The Thunderbirds are honored to support the Raiders’ first home game in Las Vegas,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We look forward to showcasing the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation’s 693,000 total force Airmen to football fans around the world; and welcoming the Raiders as neighbors in the city we call home.”

An Air Force news release says the Thunderbirds will take off from Nellis Air Force Base and start flying at low altitudes and emitting performance smoke at the intersection of I-15 and East Craig Road. They’ll proceed parallel with I-15 towards Allegiant Stadium and fly over from the northeast to the southwest before returning to Nellis AFB.

The Thunderbirds recently flew over the Indianapolis 500.