Thunderbirds plan Las Vegas flyover at 12:55 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds show their support for frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and first responders with a flyover above Las Vegas on Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds are returning to Nellis Air Force Base Monday from their final air show of the 2020 season and do a flyover starting at the south end of Las Vegas valley around 12:55 p.m.

The Thunderbirds announced the flyover Sunday night on Twitter. The route will follow along I-15 as the squadron of F-16’s heads back to its base.

Las Vegas – Look up tomorrow!



We performed our last show of the 2020 season today; and we will soar over the @CityOfLasVegas as part of our return to Nellis AFB tomorrow!



Time: 12:55 PM



Route: South (starting at South Point Casino)



Background Info: https://t.co/C6A1Q6JAGo pic.twitter.com/4XohWM0VBo — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) November 2, 2020

The squadron has been performing flights at cities across the U.S. This will be their third flyover for the valley this year. In April, they did a flyover to honor first responders and in September they flew over the Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders first game.