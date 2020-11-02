Thunderbirds plan Las Vegas flyover at 12:55 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds are returning to Nellis Air Force Base Monday from their final air show of the 2020 season and do a flyover starting at the south end of Las Vegas valley around 12:55 p.m.
The Thunderbirds announced the flyover Sunday night on Twitter. The route will follow along I-15 as the squadron of F-16’s heads back to its base.
The squadron has been performing flights at cities across the U.S. This will be their third flyover for the valley this year. In April, they did a flyover to honor first responders and in September they flew over the Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders first game.