LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark your calendars, this weekend, the Thunderbirds are planning a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: This weekend, the Thunderbirds are planning a Las Vegas flyover as a "thank you" to healthcare workers and first responders. Make sure your eyes are on the sky at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/YgGJCfbzUY — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 10, 2020

Keep your eyes on the sky at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.