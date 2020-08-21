Thunderbirds flyover set for this weekend’s Indy 500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Indy 500 will go off Sunday after it was postponed from its traditional Memorial Day running.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds will be there, performing their second show of 2020.

Indy car driver Ed Carpenter had the opportunity to ride with the Thunderbirds before the flyover on Sunday.

Carpenter had nearly four hours of prep time before boarding the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

“I got to fly by Indianapolis Motor Speedway twice with the Thunderbird,” Carpenter said. “Flew over my house, did some awesome maneuvers, pulled more Gs than I ever have in my life or probably ever will.”

Air Force Maj. Jason Markzon compared the two experiences.

“We’ve got similar … rides, if you will,” Markzon said. “He’s got kind of a smaller cockpit, driving 250 mph, and I’ve got a small cockpit, for going 500 mph.”

Carpenter said it has been tough getting ready for the race with no fans in attendance.