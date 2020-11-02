Thunderbirds flyover happens early, and many Las Vegans missed it

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform the “Diamond pass and review” at Travis AFB, California on July 30, 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt Richard Rose Jr.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds flyover didn’t go off quite as expected on Monday.

A weekend schedule change left some Las Vegans peering into the skies hoping for a glimpse of the famed Air Force team about 25 minutes after they had finished their flight.

Some people even wondered if the Air Force had forgotten to change their clock.

Just waiting for them😄 pic.twitter.com/MEQmH9UKWC — Karmen Peinado (@ifyouseeKarmen) November 2, 2020

No! I’ve been standing outside for 15 minutes. They must have forgotten to change clocks! — Ashlea (@Ashlea07085951) November 2, 2020

The Air Force changed the event on social pages, but much of the communication about the event in the media had already set expectations for a 12:55 p.m. flyover.

Officials have not yet replied to a question regarding the schedule change.