Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over Washington DC to thank healthcare workers

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS/WUSA) — The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and the Air Force, took to the skies over Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta on Saturday.
It is part of an initiative called America Strong. The two groups are performing demonstrations over several cities as a way to say “Thank you” to America’s healthcare workers and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.
Earlier this week, the groups flew over New York City.
In the beginning of April, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.
The Thunderbirds flew over and near 18 hospitals and medical facilities, along the strip and over Allegiant Stadium.