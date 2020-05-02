Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over Washington DC to thank healthcare workers

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS/WUSA) — The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and the Air Force, took to the skies over Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta on Saturday.

It is part of an initiative called America Strong. The two groups are performing demonstrations over several cities as a way to say “Thank you” to America’s healthcare workers and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

The Ferry family, from Chantilly, Va., who were in the middle of taking a family photograph, are surprised by a second fly over by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, in a “salute to frontline COVID-19 responders,” as seen near the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial that depicts a flag raising over Iwo Jima, in Arlington, Va., Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over Washington, with the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument in the background, in a “salute to frontline COVID-19 responders,” as seen from the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial that depicts a flag raising over Iwo Jima, in Arlington, Va., Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

People view the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as they fly over the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Earlier this week, the groups flew over New York City.

In the beginning of April, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

The Thunderbirds flew over and near 18 hospitals and medical facilities, along the strip and over Allegiant Stadium.