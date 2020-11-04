Thunderbirds apologize, issue statement on unexpected flyover time change

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds issued a statement Tuesday night after their flyover didn’t go off as planned Monday, causing many Las Vegans to miss it entirely.
The Thunderbirds flew in earlier than their scheduled 12:55 p.m. flight due to “unexpected weather conditions and operational changes,” the Air Force team tweeted.
Monday’s scheduled flyover was the last one planned for 2020. The team apologized for the confusion the flight’s time change caused, and thanked the community for its support.
FULL STATEMENT:
“Las Vegas family,
Thank you so much for all those who stepped outside to view yesterday’s flyover. The start time was scheduled for 12:55 PM. Due to unexpected weather conditions and operational changes along our 4 hour flight from FL, we flew earlier than announced.
We apologize for any confusion this may have caused. We are working with @LASairport to solidify the operational requirements, coordination and notification process of our new return routes to Nellis AFB.
As shared in our 30 August release (https://bit.ly/2GwpDba), local residents and visitors can expect routine flyovers when we return from air shows outside the city limits. These flyovers will serve as a visual display of our appreciation and support to our hometown.
The flyovers will typically be held on Mondays between 12-2 PM starting again during our 2021 show season (schedule: https://bit.ly/2TQv3kd). Please note: all flyovers are subject to change and cancellation based on operational and weather conditions or risks.
Any known changes prior to takeoff will be shared with the public as soon as possible. However, information regarding changes and cancellations made during in-flight (like yesterday’s mission) may not always be provided before the flyover commences.
At this time, there are no additional city flyovers planned for 2020. We sincerely appreciate the continued support from the local community and look forward to conducting routine flyovers upon return to Nellis Air Force Base from air shows during the 2021 season.”AF Thunderbirds