Thunderbirds apologize, issue statement on unexpected flyover time change

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds issued a statement Tuesday night after their flyover didn’t go off as planned Monday, causing many Las Vegans to miss it entirely.

Related Content Thunderbirds flyover happens early, and many Las Vegans missed it

The Thunderbirds flew in earlier than their scheduled 12:55 p.m. flight due to “unexpected weather conditions and operational changes,” the Air Force team tweeted.

Las Vegas family,



(1/6) Thank you so much for all those who stepped outside to view yesterday’s flyover. The start time was scheduled for 12:55 PM. Due to unexpected weather conditions and operational changes along our 4 hour flight from FL, we flew earlier than announced. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) November 4, 2020

Monday’s scheduled flyover was the last one planned for 2020. The team apologized for the confusion the flight’s time change caused, and thanked the community for its support.

FULL STATEMENT: