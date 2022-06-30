LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After over 20 years of being on the strip, the longest-running male revue in the history of Las Vegas, Thunder From Down Under, will be recognized with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip.

On Tuesday, July 5 at 10 a.m. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft will present Adam Steck, CEO of SPI Entertainment and producer of Thunder from Down Under, with the key in a ceremony at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. Thunder from Down Under performers also will be in attendance.

July 5, is the anniversary of when the show opened at the Excalibur in 2002 and when it opened at the New Frontier in 2001.

“Thunder from Down Under has been performing at Excalibur for 20 years and 21 years before that at the New Frontier on the Strip,” Naft said. “It is the longest-running male revue worldwide and more than 1 million people have seen this show. Visitors often make reservations months in advance. This is an achievement and a cultural phenomenon that benefits Las Vegas and I’m happy to recognize the show. I’m particularly pleased that they have signed a new contract with MGM Resorts that guarantees that Thunder will be at the Excalibur at least 10 more years.”

All cast members are from “down under” with 90% being Australian and a few dancers born in New Zealand but living in Australia. The show is believed to be the longest-running male review in the world since its creation in Australia.

“We are excited and humbled to receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip. It’s an incredible feeling and we love being part of ‘The Entertainment Capital of the World.’ We will cherish this honor,” said Adam Steck, co-owner of Thunder and CEO of SPI Entertainment.

Thunder from Down Under has had numerous celebrity attendees over the years including, Demi Moore, Kelly Clarkson, Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigan, Gene Simmons of KISS, The Property Brothers, and many more. The show has appeared on several talk shows such as “Ellen,” “Jimmy Kimmel,” “The Real Housewives” series, and “The View.” They also made a tv appearance in “Drop Dead Diva” and made Disney history with their appearance in the movie, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” which was the first time Disney had dancers from a male revue appear in a film. Thunder from Down under also appeared at the Country Music Awards dancing in a number with Kelly Clarkson.