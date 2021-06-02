Thriving area around Allegiant Stadium goal of 108-page plan released today

A May 21, 2020, aerial view shows some of the area included in the Stadium District. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Transforming the area around Allegiant Stadium into a thriving destination for entertainment, hospitality, business and sports is the goal of an ambitious plan released today.

In the works since 2018, the 108-page plan puts a high priority on transit and pedestrian accessability — considerations that weren’t that critical before the stadium was built.

County commissioners received and approved a report today.

Examples of developments in other cities cited in the Stadium District plan.

The existing mix of businesses — primarily light manufacturing — is likely to change if the Stadium District is going to become what planners envision. That includes a major zoning change for a large portion of the property.

The goal of the rezoning is to set the stage for development of restaurants and other “commercial tourist” businesses, as well as setting aside open space.

The 1.25 square mile district surrounds Allegiant stadium, extending north to Tropicana Avenue, west and south to the Union Pacific line, and east to Interstate 15:

The stadium presents an opportunity for the county, and planners have laid out ideas for streets, sidewalks and bike paths that are nothing like what’s in the area now. Problems like dead-ends and streets that don’t connect are addressed.

Diagrams and illustrations show options for street configurations, and even shapes for blocks that break the mold of a mostly industrial area that exists now.

Pages 25 and 26 of the plan show the difference in present-day zoning and plans for zoning changes.

The plan also recommends changes to nearby streets including Valley View Boulevard, Russell Road, Dean Martin Drive, Hacienda Avenue and five other smaller streets.

Download the plan below or read it online.