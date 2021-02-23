Thrift stores thrive during pandemic as more people search for bargains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic is pumping new life into thrifting. As habits change, local thrift stores are thriving and offering bargains as donations pile up.

People are shopping more online, replacing things, and just simply cleaning out their homes and it’s benefiting families who are trying to save some money.

“I feel like the stigma has changed. Everybody is price conscious,” said Edwina Registre, Thrifter’s Anonymous.

Edwina Registre and Shana Dahan live and breathe the second-hand lifestyle.

“This is old, but people see how I feel in it. The compliments come. The confidence comes and then we’re addicted,” Registre said.

With record levels of unemployment, new families are thrifting their way through the pandemic and Registre and Dahan are pros at finding deals.

“Make a plan,” Registre said.

“You’ve got to follow some of your favorite stores in town on Facebook, on Instagram. They’ll host little lives and they’ll tell you exactly the sections of the store that are on sale,” Dahan said.

The dollars spent at Faith Lutheran Thrift Store mostly fund student scholarships. The proceeds also pay for unexpected, last-minute needs on campus.

At Dinosaurs and Roses, the non-profit lets struggling families shop for free on certain days, but a referral is need. This program helped nearly 1,000 people over the past year.

“We couldn’t afford anything,” said Sabrina Souiri-Tomson, Dinosaurs and Roses. “I was one of those kids who came into this store needing help.”

Souiri-tomson helps run the place, which also funds a scholarship program. Founder and Executive Director Michele Morgan said they sent more than 500 students to private school over the past year.

“These children never dreamed in a million years that they would end up in private school,” Morgan said.

Registre and Dahan said they do get criticized, unfortunately, for posting about their bargain-hunting adventures on YouTube.

“They make fun of you,” Dahan said. “I can’t believe you’re wearing that dress from Goodwill for a dollar at work.

She said when she was a teen she was embarrassed to wear somebody’s old pair of jeans but not anymore.

“Today, I can’t wait to wear somebody’s old pair of jeans,” she said.