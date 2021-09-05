Three traffic-related deaths Saturday, officials urge traffic safety during holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly night on valley roadways as officials continue to urge caution during Labor Day Weekend.

Three deadly crashes happened Saturday in just the span of five hours.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety has been trying to encourage drivers to be as safe as possible, especially during this holiday weekend.

Last night, we saw the 88th, 89th, and 90th traffic-related deaths in Metro Police’s jurisdiction, this year.

Around 8:45 last night, a car hit a pedestrian on Desert Inn near McLeod. Police say a man was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk when the driver hit him. The pedestrian died at the hospital. Police say impairment is not suspected.

A couple of hours earlier around 6:15 p.m., police say a driver lost control near South Durango and Badura. The car hit a street lamp post and overturned. The driver died and impairment is suspected in this case.

And just before 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, a motorcyclist died after a collision with a FedEx truck near Lake mead and Winwood.

Traffic safety officials tell 8 News Now they’re frustrated, but committed to keeping everyone safe.

“As we continue with Sunday and Monday, it’s important that people understand through education and enforcement, that we intend to reach our goal of zero fatalities every single day. We are stepping up enforcement the rest of today and tomorrow, to try to be able to achieve that goal,” Andrew Bennett, Public Information Officer, NevadaOoffice of Traffic Safety said.

While only one of the three crashes Saturday are suspected to involve impairment, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety tells 8 News Now impaired driving is still a major concern — especially for a holiday weekend.

That’s why the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is offering $15,000 in free Lyft ride credits, for new and existing users. Click the related story for more information.