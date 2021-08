A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Three Summerlin South Little League players tested positive for COVID-19, the league’s president confirmed to 8 News Now Monday.

Brandon Barkhuff, president of Summerlin South Little League, says the affected players did not travel with the team to Monday’s Little League baseball West Region Opener against Hawaii in San Bernadino, CA.

According to Barkhuff, the three players are following the league’s quarantine guidance rules and regulations.