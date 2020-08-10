Three stores inside Fashion Show Mall penalized in state COVID-19 compliance report

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 8: The entrance to the Forever 21 store at the Fashion Show Shopping Mall is viewed on May 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As temperatures begin to heat up, millions of visitors from all over the world flock to this desert city to participate in a convention, and enjoy the live shows, the food, the gambling, and people watching. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three businesses located inside Fashion Show Mall have been cited and fined by Nevada OSHA for not meeting COVID-19 workplace health and safety requirements.

On Monday, the Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) released the violations that were issued last week:

Date Business Name Address Penalty Amount 8/3/2020 Saks Fifth Avenue #645 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109 $8,501 8/3/2020 Shiekh Shoes LLC 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109 $8,501 8/3/2020 Forever 21 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109 $8,501 Source: Division of Industrial Relations (DIR), August 3 report

During their first visits, the three stores were provided a notice and request for compliance. A formal investigation was opened with each employer after officials observed noncompliance on the follow-up visits.

Then, last week, DIR issued citations for Saks Fifth Avenue, Shiekh Shoes and Forever 21.

If these businesses continue to not comply with the state mandate orders, they will receive an order requiring them to cease all activity at their locations during this state of emergency until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements, DIR stated in a news release.

During the week beginning August 3, there was an 88% compliance rate for the 848 initial visits conducted throughout the state and across most business sectors. Las Vegas had the most violations noted out of all cities, with 20. Reno followed with 15.

City-level compliance for week of August 3:

Source: Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations, August 3 report

Some notable statistics on state compliance checks:

DIR officials have visited 5,444 business establishments 88% statewide compliance rate during initial visits

Follow up observations at 572 businesses 94% of businesses were in compliance at time of follow up

15 businesses have received a notice of citation and penalty (8 in northern Nevada, 7 in southern Nevada) This is as a result of an inspection opened by Nevada OSHA officials when ongoing noncompliance with face covering emergency directives and Nevada OSHA guidance was found during in-field observations. Total penalty amount for these 15 citations: $115,251



Business sectors that saw compliance of 75% or less during the week of August 3 include: Hotels, 12 observations: 58% compliance Home Improvement, 5 observations: 60% compliance Auto Sales and Service, 20 observations: 70% compliance Casino-Hotel Pools, 8 observations: 75% compliance Parcel Delivery/Logistics, 4 observations: 75% compliance



Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint.