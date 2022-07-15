LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Station Casinos properties that have been closed since the COVID pandemic shut down in March 2020 will not reopen. Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson are slated to be demolished and the land will be sold.

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company, released the following statement:

“These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures. We would like to recognize and thank our former Team Members who worked at these properties for making them a place where our guests always felt welcome. We are pleased that approximately one-third of the Team Members from each of these three properties are already working at another Station Casinos property, and we hope that number will grow. We also want to thank our loyal guests for their support. While the decision was difficult, throughout our 46-year history, Station Casinos has adapted and grown with the Las Vegas valley. This action will enable the Company to continue reinvesting in our open properties and move more quickly to develop and deliver the next generation of Station Casinos resorts to the residents and visitors of North Las Vegas, Henderson, and the rest of the Las Vegas valley. This strategic focus will create new and exciting amenities for our customers and job opportunities for our valued Team Members and the community.” Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos

The company said the ice rink at the Fiesta Rancho will remain open.