Three Square’s work increases as food insecurity doubles in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food insecurity has grown during COVID-19. The demand in Southern Nevada has roughly doubled since the start of the pandemic.

In September, Three Square opened a massive warehouse at Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard to help meet the demand. Officials say it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The warehouse increased food storage capacity and expanded services.

According to Three Square Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott, food insecurity was already high.

Emergency food distribution sites have popped up across the valley, at places from schools to casino parking lots.

At the start of the pandemic, Soutern Nevada had about a 12 percent food insecurity rate. That’s roughly 270,000 people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Now, that number is pushing closer to 450,000 people.

“Even as things open back up, those who fall into food insecurity usually stay there for an extended period of time. It takes longer for them to get out of that,” Scott said.

The hospitality industry has taken a huge hit.

Three Square says their hospitality partners still continue to donate funds and give food. They offer parking lots for food distribution efforts.