Three Square receives $150K donation to feed struggling families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank will be able to provide an additional 450,000 meals to Las Vegas valley residents thanks to a $150,000 donation from its partner Boyd Gaming Corporation.

According to the 2020 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study, one in five individuals in Southern Nevada are now food-insecure, including 171,510 children.

“The vital and life-saving role of food banks remains on full display as our community continues to face the health and economic fallout of COVID-19,” said Three Square Food Bank President and CEO Brian Burton. “Thanks to support from partners like Boyd Gaming – who stood by us long before the pandemic and since – Three Square is able to remain on the front line ensuring our neighbors have the food they need during these difficult times.”

Boyd Gaming’s Eastside Cannery currently serves as one of Three Square’s drive-thru food distribution sites in the southeast valley. For a full list of the distribution sites, click here. The map and list are updated in real time to give the latest information.