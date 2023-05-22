LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is the last day of school for Clark County students but some families depend on school meals to feed their children. That’s where Three Square Food Bank steps in.

The “Meet Up” and “Eat Up” program provides free healthy summer meals. More than 71% of CCSD students, or 222,000, are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

The summer program gives out 20,000 meals weekly over the summer months, starting May 23. Kids and teens, 18 and younger can receive the meals which are given out at parks, recreation centers, Boy and Girls Clubs, Libraries, and day camps. Some refrigerated vans even make delivery stops at apartment buildings.

You can find more locations at this site.