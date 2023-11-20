LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While hunger isn’t seasonal, the need for food assistance is greater around the holidays.

Three Square’s Director of Operations Maurice Johnson said food preparation starts at the beginning of the year.

“When we’re buying turkeys, we’re buying them back in the spring because we don’t want to be behind the ball when it comes to supporting and having that food cured and ready to go for a potential Thanksgiving dinner,” Johnson said.

Three Square is Southern Nevada’s largest food bank. Johnson says about 1 in 8 people go hungry, that’s more than 270 thousand people. They work with several organizations to help those in need.

“We work with roughly 150 nonprofits, that we call agencies. Some of them are faith-based and civic entities that feed the food insecure directly,” explained Johnson. “With that distribution model, just like right now with that Holiday match timeframe, now is a great time to donate to Three Square because $1 can create 3 full meals but during this time, you can create 6 full meals.”

Thanks to matching sponsors, Three Square can double the impact of donations made, providing more meals to Southern Nevadans.

One of the best ways the community can support their mission is by giving their time through volunteering or donations.

Johnson said volunteering is a priceless resource to help pack hundreds of meals for the holidays.

“One thing that truly has been a blessing is people are still supportive, people are still resourceful and we’re a very resilient community. We’re very thankful that people go above and beyond to help their fellow neighbors,” added Johnson.

