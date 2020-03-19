Three Square opens dozens of food distribution sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas experiences closures and layoffs, emergency food assistance is more important than ever. On Wednesday, Three Square Food Bank and their local partners opened 43 distribution sites to help those in need.

Three Square decided to open the distribution sites to meet the growing demand for food assistance, while following social distancing guidelines. There are 43 sites across the valley with different days and hours of operation. Some cater specifically to kids and seniors.

Larry Scott of three square says there are 275,000 food insecure families in Las Vegas, and the impact of the coronavirus is pushing that to 300,000.

“We’re prepared to handle it and operate in this manner as long as we need to,” Scott said. “I hope it doesn’t last much more than the next 60 days, but if it is, we’re prepared to do so.”

Scott says one way the community can help is by donating plastic or paper bags to Three Square. The pantries are stocked on food, but they need a way to get it to the families.

For an interactive map on how you can get assistance, or donate, CLICK HERE.