Three Square opens another drive-thru food site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas deals with a devastated economy, Three Square is opening another food distribution site.

The new site opened Thursday morning in the Fiesta Henderson parking lot and will continue to operate from there every Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

It’s a drive-thru site and closes for the day once all the food is distributed.

In addition to drive-thru sites, Three Square has also has food pantries across the Las Vegas valley. You can click this link for more information on locations.