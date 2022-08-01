LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Pantry is the largest food distribution center in the Las Vegas valley and is in need of help.

Three Square says all pantries are seeing between 10% and 20% increases in people asking for help.

The food pantry serves thousands of people across the valley and the demand keeps growing.

Larry Scott is the CEO at Three Square and tells 8 News Now in order for the food bank to keep the more than 100,000 people a year fed, donations need to keep coming.

Due to inflation, Scott also added that more people are in need of food resources this time of year.

“Whenever there is some type of impact, on the economy, we absolutely always see a growth in the number of food insecurity,” he said. “We are always in need of meat proteins, and produce and dairy. Those are three principal items every household needs.”

