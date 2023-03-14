LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square is stepping in to make sure students don’t go hungry while they are out of school on spring break.

One in four kids are in a food-insecure household, According to Three Square. The local food bank is ramping up programs to reach that need.

There are pantries where community partners receive food and distribute groceries to those who need food. There is also the Kids Cafe which has fresh meals available to children and teens that are available for pickup at local libraries. You can find information on those services at this link or call this (702) 765-4030.

“No matter where you live across the valley you can find a place close to you to get groceries to make food for your entire family. And there are meal sites for kids during this time,” Three Square’s interim COO Jodi Tyson said.

If you would like to volunteer, Three Square is always looking for volunteers to pack meals or you can donate to one of their programs. The food bank is starting a Bag for Childhood Hunger match program in April. More information can be found at this link.