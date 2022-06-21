LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square food bank is teaming up with the Clark County Library District to provide community meals to seniors aged 60 and over and their families throughout the rest of the year.

The community lunch will also include social and creative activities, like games, crafts, lectures, and movies.

The event will take place every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Clark County Library until Dec. 28 unless it is closed for a public holiday.

Every lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with activities starting at noon. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can view the menu and learn about the day’s activities through this link. Both English and Spanish languages are available for information and will be available at the lunches.

Seniors can also get connected with Three Square’s more extensive meal programs by calling 702-765-4030.

The Clark County Library is located at 1401 E. Flamingo Road.