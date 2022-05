LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The southern Nevada food bank Three Square will cease operations at one of its Henderson food distribution sites.

On Tuesday, May 31, Fiesta hotel and casino, located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway, will have its final food drive.

The site will open at 7 a.m. and remain open while supplies last.

Three Square still has dozens of distribution sites available throughout the valley. For a full list of locations and hours, visit this link.