Three Square food distribution sites changing as schools reopen

A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank is making changes to food distribution sites, and many of the changes affect school distribution sites.

The changes begin to take effect March 1.

Eastside Cannery (5255 Boulder Highway) distribution has been extended in partnership with Boyd Gaming. The site will open at 9 a.m. every Friday, March 5-26.

Three Square will implement the following changes to its distribution sites on Clark County School District campuses in an effort to safely welcome students back to classrooms:

After Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Distributions will cease at Legacy High School and move to Johnston Middle School (5855 Lawrence St.). The Johnston distribution will take place at 8 a.m. every Friday beginning March 5.

and move to (5855 Lawrence St.). The Johnston distribution will take place at 8 a.m. every Friday beginning March 5. After Friday, Feb. 26 – Distributions will cease at Hummel Elementary School and move to Silvestri Junior High School (1055 E Silverado Ranch Blvd.). The Silvestri distribution takes place at 8 a.m. every Friday.

and move to (1055 E Silverado Ranch Blvd.). The Silvestri distribution takes place at 8 a.m. every Friday. Beginning March 6 – The Reedom Elementary School (10025 Rumrill St.) distribution will now take place at 9 a.m. every Saturday. There will not be a distribution on Friday, March 5 as Feb. 26 is the last Friday distribution.

(10025 Rumrill St.) distribution will now take place at 9 a.m. every Saturday. There will not be a distribution on Friday, March 5 as Feb. 26 is the last Friday distribution. Beginning March 6 – The Cambeiro Elementary School (2851 E Harris Ave.) distribution will now take place at 9 a.m. every Saturday. There will not be a distribution on Tuesday, March 2 as Feb. 23 was the last Tuesday distribution.

(2851 E Harris Ave.) distribution will now take place at 9 a.m. every Saturday. There will not be a distribution on Tuesday, March 2 as Feb. 23 was the last Tuesday distribution. Beginning March 10 – The Lowman Elementary School/Manch Elementary School (4225 N Lamont St.) distribution will now take place every Wednesday at 8 a.m. There will be no distribution on Thursday, March 4 as Feb. 25 was the last Thursday distribution.

(4225 N Lamont St.) distribution will now take place every Wednesday at 8 a.m. There will be no distribution on Thursday, March 4 as Feb. 25 was the last Thursday distribution. Beginning March 10 – The Wynn Elementary School (5655 Edna Ave.) distribution will now take place at 8 a.m. every Wednesday. There will be no distribution on Thursday, March 4 as Feb. 25 was the last Thursday distribution.

(5655 Edna Ave.) distribution will now take place at 8 a.m. every Wednesday. There will be no distribution on Thursday, March 4 as Feb. 25 was the last Thursday distribution. Beginning March 11 – The Cannon Junior High School (5850 Euclid St.) distribution will now take place at 8 a.m. on Thursdays. There will not be a distribution on Wednesday, March 3 as Feb. 24 was the last Wednesday distribution.

All sites will remain open while supplies last.

A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help. The map and list are updated to provide the most current information.

Valley residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-thru sites but must remain in their vehicles to maintain safe social distancing.