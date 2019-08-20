Three Square Food Bank releases jam-packed lineup for Hunger Action Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank will commemorate Hunger Action Month this September by rallying Southern Nevada to combat food insecurity.

The organization, a member of Feeding America, released a calendar jam-packed with events and activities. Since 2007, Three Square has provided more than 43 million meals per year to the valley’s food insecure individuals and families.

Here is a full list of how you can participate.

Fill the Plate September:

Community-wide food drive

Individuals and businesses encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to Three Square Monday-Friday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donate to Fill the Plate Virtual Food Drive

Start your own virtual or traditional food drive or host a Hunger Action Month fundraiser event at a business

Help spread the word by snapping a photo for social media using #FillthePlate and tagging Three Square on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Executive Volunteer Days:

September 18-19

Three Square executives will host volunteer sessions

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

Volunteers will enjoy hands-on experience packing meals or produce that will go to food insecure families and individuals

Refreshments and snacks will be served after the event

KOMP Radiothon

Friday, Sept. 27

Hosted by KOMP 92.3 The Rock station

They’ll broadcast live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Three Square

Will feature Three Square staff, donors and volunteers

Will feature a few surprise guests

“Stay for a Cause” at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

New guest package will be available starting Sept. 1

Benefits Three Square

Provides guests the opportunity to contribute $10 of the room rate from each guest room or $30 from each suite to Three Square

To date, Three Square has raised over $61,000 in donations through the “Fill the Plate” virtual drive.