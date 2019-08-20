Three Square Food Bank releases jam-packed lineup for Hunger Action Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank will commemorate Hunger Action Month this September by rallying Southern Nevada to combat food insecurity.
The organization, a member of Feeding America, released a calendar jam-packed with events and activities. Since 2007, Three Square has provided more than 43 million meals per year to the valley’s food insecure individuals and families.
Here is a full list of how you can participate.
Fill the Plate September:
- Community-wide food drive
- Individuals and businesses encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to Three Square Monday-Friday
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Donate to Fill the Plate Virtual Food Drive
- Start your own virtual or traditional food drive or host a Hunger Action Month fundraiser event at a business
- Help spread the word by snapping a photo for social media using #FillthePlate and tagging Three Square on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Executive Volunteer Days:
- September 18-19
- Three Square executives will host volunteer sessions
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
- Volunteers will enjoy hands-on experience packing meals or produce that will go to food insecure families and individuals
- Refreshments and snacks will be served after the event
KOMP Radiothon
- Friday, Sept. 27
- Hosted by KOMP 92.3 The Rock station
- They’ll broadcast live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Three Square
- Will feature Three Square staff, donors and volunteers
- Will feature a few surprise guests
“Stay for a Cause” at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
- New guest package will be available starting Sept. 1
- Benefits Three Square
- Provides guests the opportunity to contribute $10 of the room rate from each guest room or $30 from each suite to Three Square
To date, Three Square has raised over $61,000 in donations through the “Fill the Plate” virtual drive.