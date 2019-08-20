Three Square Food Bank releases jam-packed lineup for Hunger Action Month

by: Carolyn Williams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank will commemorate Hunger Action Month this September by rallying Southern Nevada to combat food insecurity.

The organization, a member of Feeding America, released a calendar jam-packed with events and activities. Since 2007, Three Square has provided more than 43 million meals per year to the valley’s food insecure individuals and families.

Here is a full list of how you can participate.

Fill the Plate September:

  • Community-wide food drive
  • Individuals and businesses encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to Three Square Monday-Friday
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Donate to Fill the Plate Virtual Food Drive
  • Start your own virtual or traditional food drive or host a Hunger Action Month fundraiser event at a business
  • Help spread the word by snapping a photo for social media using #FillthePlate and tagging Three Square on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Executive Volunteer Days:

  • September 18-19
  • Three Square executives will host volunteer sessions
  • Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
  • Volunteers will enjoy hands-on experience packing meals or produce that will go to food insecure families and individuals
  • Refreshments and snacks will be served after the event

KOMP Radiothon

  • Friday, Sept. 27
  • Hosted by KOMP 92.3 The Rock station
  • They’ll broadcast live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Three Square
  • Will feature Three Square staff, donors and volunteers
  • Will feature a few surprise guests

“Stay for a Cause” at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

  • New guest package will be available starting Sept. 1
  • Benefits Three Square
  • Provides guests the opportunity to contribute $10 of the room rate from each guest room or $30 from each suite to Three Square

To date, Three Square has raised over $61,000 in donations through the “Fill the Plate” virtual drive.

