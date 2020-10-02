Three Square Food Bank opens new distribution site at Eastside Cannery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s still a strong need for emergency food donations in our valley.

That’s why Three Square has partnered with Boyd Gaming to open a new distribution site in the east valley.

For many in the eastside of town, knowing where their next meal is coming from is a difficult question to answer.

That’s according to Larry Scott with Three Square Food Bank.

“Our community has met every particular need that we’ve had whether it’s food, whether it’s funding, whether it’s using their blood sweat and tears out here,” said Larry Scott, Chief Operating Officer, Three Square Food Bank.

Through Nov. 20, you’ll find volunteers here, every Friday, handing out food.

This temporary assistance is more than just a gallon of milk, or other groceries. It also provides some peace of mind for the people who come out here.

According to Scott, the type of vehicles they see tell another story.

“There’s a wide range of economic class that are in need of food. So this is unique,” added Scott.

Scott believes demand is starting to level off for a second time since the start of the pandemic, but projections remain high.

“You know, before the pandemic our analytics told us that we had about 270,000 food insecure people in Southern Nevada. Today, those analytics tell us that that number has pushed up to as high as 450,000,” added Scott.