LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square’s 2022 Las Vegas Restaurant Week will return to the valley from June 6 to June 17.

The food bank’s 12-day event is meant to combat food insecurity: a fixed amount of each meal’s cost at participating restaurants will directly support Three Square and food-insecure people in southern Nevada.

More than 50 new valley restaurants are signed up to participate, and each will offer three-course prix fixe menus at price points ranging from $20 to $80, with $4, $5, or $6 from each donated to the food bank.

Special promotions will also be offered by over 20 participating food service businesses, including local bars, breweries, and coffee shops.

Funds donated during last year’s Restaurant Week provided more than 180,000 meals to food-insecure valley residents, according to Three Square.

To see a list of participating restaurants and special promotions, visit this link.