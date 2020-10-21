Three Square Food Bank has to increase assistance during the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The need to help people who are struggling in southern Nevada is still on the rise. Three Square Food Bank helps families, and it said more and more assistance is going to be needed as we move into the holidays.

“We provide them the food, and they feed the needy clients in our community,” said Larry Scott, Three Square Chief Operating Officer.

Scott says that they would have 200 volunteers in normal times, but due to the coronavirus, the volunteers dwindled, but the people who were in need didn’t.

“That was a big disruption to our organization, and then social distancing caused us to have to go through a model of drive-thru distributions,” Scott said.

Fast forward eight months and volunteers are returning, knowing a lot of work has to be done.

“The data that we get from feeding America before the pandemic lets us now that we had about 270,000 food insecured individuals in southern Nevada — the most recent analytics tell us that the number is closer to 450,000,” Scott said.

More mouths to feed cost extra money, so how is Three Square making ends meet.

“The federal commodities and the CARES Act has provided that increase need that we had,” Scott said.

Three Square can determine areas in the valley in most need, and the organizations say 89106 is one of the areas most in need.

Food insecurity might range as high as 12,000 people in one zip code and 1,500 in another.

“If we want to look for a silver lining that exists with the pandemic, it is how the community has reached out to us to be able to help,” Scott said. “I’m not really worried about us fulfilling what we need to do; we will be there for the needy.”

Three Square also has a Senior Hunger Program where seniors can get picked up at their home to be taken to one of their golden grocery pantries once a month. Go here, to learn more.