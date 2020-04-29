Three Square food bank handing out food to thousands every day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With so many Southern Nevadans out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a greater need to help families struggling to put food on the table.

Food banks are being relied on to provide more meals.

Chief Operating Officer of Three Square food bank, Larry Scott, said they have seen their demand for food skyrocket but it is starting to level off. About 3,000 cars a day show up to get food at the emergency distribution sites.

There are 20 sites around the valley which now open at 8 a.m. and close when the food is all gone. You can click here for locations and times.

Three Square food bank has seen a drop in donations due to casino closures and the high demand for food at local grocery stores.

Scott says they could use volunteers and donations to help to program feed as many people as possible. If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the cause, click here.