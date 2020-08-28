Three Square Food Bank will continue fight against food insecurity during ‘Hunger Action Month’

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 12: UFC fighters work alongside staff at Three Square Food Bank during the UFC 20th Anniversary on November 12, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser, and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites — Three Square Food Bank says this September it will continue to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity.

September is Hunger Action Month. The 2020 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study revealed a significant increase in food insecurity across Southern Nevada.

In the wake of COVID-19 — 447,820 Southern Nevadans are struggling with hunger; a total of 171,510 of them are children.

“Hunger Action Month is a time when people all over the country stand together with Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks to raise awareness about the hunger crisis facing our communities,” said Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square. “Traditionally, we would encourage the community to support our ‘Fill the Plate’ food and fund drive during this time of year. Finding ourselves in a new reality as our community faces the health and economic fallout of COVID-19, we need your help now more than ever to help our neighbors in need.”

Three Square’s new East Campus facility is scheduled to officially open on Sept. 10, which is Hunger Action Day. The 31,000-square-foot facility will allow Three Square to bolster services with an expanded call center, capacity to serve additional seniors, and more.

Three Square Food Bank says construction of the facility is supported by key donors as well as federal funding from the New Markets Tax Credit Program (NMTC) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). But, Southern Nevada residents can support Three Square during Hunger Action Month with the following:

Virtual Fundraiser Throughout the month of Septembe

Unique donation options

For every one dollar donated, Three Square says it can provide three wholesome meals. The Hunger Action Month virtual fundraising website, www.threesquare.org/ham, launches Sept. 1.

Three Square continues to distribute food to residents in need at sites across the valley and is looking for helping hands. Community members interesting in volunteering are encouraged to call 702-644-3663 or visit www.threesquare.org for more information.